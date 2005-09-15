Head Cases Checks In

After sharply dividing TV critics, freshman Fox comedy (or is it a drama?) Head Cases debuted to lukewarm ratings. Still, Fox eked out a victory in prime time, thanks to summer workhorse So You Think You Can Dance.

Writers devoted plenty of strongly worded column inches to the show's premise: two lawyers (Chris O’Donnell and Adam Goldberg) are paired together after meeting in a mental hospital. Yet the show itself didn’t make much of a dent: a 2.4 rating/6 share among 18-to-49-year olds, according to Nielsen fast national data.

Head Cases placed third in its 9 o’clock time slot won by last night’s most-watched show in the demo—the final Wednesday edition of CBS’ Rock Star: INXS (3.2/9).

Fox’s trusty So You Think You Can Dance (3.0/9), boosted the network’s prime time average to 2.7/8 in prime time, a repeat of its performance last Wednesday.

NBC was close behind Fox in second place at 2.6/7. It aired a slate of dependable repeats: The Most Outrageous Live TV Moments 3, Law & Order: Criminal Intent and Law & Order.

CBS and ABC were tied for third place at 2.5/7 apiece. (Since fast national ratings are based on time-period estimates, results could shift when final ratings are released later today.)

UPN’s R U the Girl With T-Box and Chilli drew a 1.1/4, an increase of three-tenths of a rating point from last week. Also airing Veronica Mars, the network averaged a 1.1/3, good enough for a fifth-place finish.

The WB was in last place at .7/2. It aired One Tree Hill and Smallville repeats.