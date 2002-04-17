HDTV security system unveiled

The High Definition Multimedia Interface for digital-TV sets and the

consortium behind it were officially introduced Tuesday, promising to provide

secure, uncompressed video and audio to the consumer digital-TV or HDTV set.

Security is a key issue in the delivery of easily copied digital content.

The consortium is composed of manufacturers; Hollywood studios Fox and

Universal Studios; direct-broadcast satellite providers DirecTV Inc. and

EchoStar Communications Corp.; and Silicon Image Inc., a chip manufacturer that

spearheaded the consortium.

Intel Corp. is also involved, providing high-bandwidth digital-content

protection (HDCP) security for the HDMI.

'The industry would prefer to solve its own problems, and this is one example

of that,' said Steve Tirado, chief operating officer of Silicon Image, the chip

manufacturer that spearheaded the effort. 'The industry has come together and

found something that I think solves some of the issues.'

Prototypes of the technology are expected to be seen at the Consumer

Electronics Show next year.

Tirado said the technology is a complement to fire wire. Unlike HDMI, fire

wire can allow for copying of material.

'We're not saying we're solving every problem,' he added. 'We're securing the

information from the source device to the television, and there will be other

solutions out there for PVR [personal video recorders], etc.'