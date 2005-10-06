HDTV Sales To See Big Increase, Says Report

JupiterResearch is the latest market research firm to peer into its crystal ball to glimpse the future of high-definition television. In a report released Thursday, the company predicts that HDTV sets will comprise 70% of all U.S. television sales by 2010.

In 2004, HDTV sets made up 21% of all TV sales. Of the four display formats—plasma, LCD, CRT and projection—LCD flat screens and projection displays will make up the majority of U.S. sales by 2010, the report says.

The new report also says that 64% of U.S. households will own a high-def set by 2010.

"After a slow start, HDTV is beginning to generate real consumer appeal,” said Joni Blecher, associate analyst at JupiterResearch. “We attribute this to the increase availability of HD content as well as the growing number of HD sets available at retail."