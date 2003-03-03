HDTV hoops
NBA TV this week will televise its second game in high-definition TV, but once again it
will only be available to direct-broadcast satellite subscribers.
The National Basketball Association All-Star Game was available to some HDTV cable subscribers, but the NBA and
cable operators continue to wrangle over carriage of regular-season HDTV
telecasts.
NBA TV executives couldn't give specifics on when, but they did say a deal is
expected to be struck.
