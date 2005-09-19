Trending

HDNet Skates Out Its NHL Slate

By

With National Hockey League exhibition games underway, HDNet announced Monday the first two months of high-definition games the channel will show during the regular season.

The preliminary telecast schedule includes the Oct. 5 opening night matchup between the Vancouver Canucks and the Phoenix Coyotes (with NHL legend Wayne Gretzky debuting as the latter’s coach).

All told, HDNet will show 52 games (shot in the 1080i HD format) during the 2005-06 season, mostly on Thursday and Saturday evenings. This is the fourth season the high-def channel has carried NHL games.

The league and its players have returned to the ice after last season was cancelled because of a lockout.

“The NHL is back and we are excited to be part of what is sure to be an incredibly exciting season," said Mark Cuban, co-founder and president of HDNet, in a statement.

HDNet is a 24/7 high-definition network largely available via cable and satellite (with a handful of broadcast partners). The channel also carries Major League Soccer and NASCAR auto rating, as well as original and acquired entertainment fare.

The live broadcast schedule through Nov. 26, 2005 is listed below (all times are ET).

Wednesday    5-Oct        Coyotes-Canucks        10:00 p.m.
Thursday    6-Oct        Red Wings-Blues        8:00 p.m.
Saturday    8-Oct        Bruins-Penguins    7:30 p.m.

Thursday    13-Oct        Predators-Coyotes        10:00 p.m.
Saturday    15-Oct        Lightning-Penguins    7:30 p.m.

Thursday    20-Oct        Rangers-Islanders    7:00 p.m.
Saturday    22-Oct        Hurricanes-Capitals    7:00 p.m.

Thursday    27-Oct        Blackhawks-Red Wings    7:30 p.m.
Saturday    29-Oct        Hurricanes-Penguins    7:30 p.m.
Thursday    3-Nov        Capitals-Flyers        7:00 p.m.
Saturday    5-Nov        Stars-Avalanche    9:00 p.m.

Thursday    10-Nov        Flames-Coyotes        9:00 p.m.
Saturday    12-Nov        Capitals-Devils        1:00 p.m.

Thursday    17-Nov        Canucks-Kings        10:30 p.m.
Saturday    19-Nov        Avalanche-Kings        10:30 p.m.

Thursday    24-Nov        Kings-Predators    8:00 p.m.
Saturday    26-Nov        Canucks-Coyotes        10:00 p.m.