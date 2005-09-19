HDNet Skates Out Its NHL Slate

With National Hockey League exhibition games underway, HDNet announced Monday the first two months of high-definition games the channel will show during the regular season.

The preliminary telecast schedule includes the Oct. 5 opening night matchup between the Vancouver Canucks and the Phoenix Coyotes (with NHL legend Wayne Gretzky debuting as the latter’s coach).

All told, HDNet will show 52 games (shot in the 1080i HD format) during the 2005-06 season, mostly on Thursday and Saturday evenings. This is the fourth season the high-def channel has carried NHL games.

The league and its players have returned to the ice after last season was cancelled because of a lockout.

“The NHL is back and we are excited to be part of what is sure to be an incredibly exciting season," said Mark Cuban, co-founder and president of HDNet, in a statement.

HDNet is a 24/7 high-definition network largely available via cable and satellite (with a handful of broadcast partners). The channel also carries Major League Soccer and NASCAR auto rating, as well as original and acquired entertainment fare.

The live broadcast schedule through Nov. 26, 2005 is listed below (all times are ET).

Wednesday 5-Oct Coyotes-Canucks 10:00 p.m.

Thursday 6-Oct Red Wings-Blues 8:00 p.m.

Saturday 8-Oct Bruins-Penguins 7:30 p.m.

Thursday 13-Oct Predators-Coyotes 10:00 p.m.

Saturday 15-Oct Lightning-Penguins 7:30 p.m.

Thursday 20-Oct Rangers-Islanders 7:00 p.m.

Saturday 22-Oct Hurricanes-Capitals 7:00 p.m.

Thursday 27-Oct Blackhawks-Red Wings 7:30 p.m.

Saturday 29-Oct Hurricanes-Penguins 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday 5-Oct Coyotes-Canucks 10:00 p.m.

Thursday 6-Oct Red Wings-Blues 8:00 p.m.

Saturday 8-Oct Bruins-Penguins 7:30 p.m.

Thursday 13-Oct Predators-Coyotes 10:00 p.m.

Saturday 15-Oct Lightning-Penguins 7:30 p.m.

Thursday 20-Oct Rangers-Islanders 7:00 p.m.

Saturday 22-Oct Hurricanes-Capitals 7:00 p.m.

Thursday 27-Oct Blackhawks-Red Wings 7:30 p.m.

Saturday 29-Oct Hurricanes-Penguins 7:30 p.m.

Thursday 3-Nov Capitals-Flyers 7:00 p.m.

Saturday 5-Nov Stars-Avalanche 9:00 p.m.

Thursday 10-Nov Flames-Coyotes 9:00 p.m.

Saturday 12-Nov Capitals-Devils 1:00 p.m.

Thursday 17-Nov Canucks-Kings 10:30 p.m.

Saturday 19-Nov Avalanche-Kings 10:30 p.m.

Thursday 24-Nov Kings-Predators 8:00 p.m.

Saturday 26-Nov Canucks-Coyotes 10:00 p.m.