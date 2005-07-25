HDNet reups with PanAmSat

HDNet and PanAmSat have agreed on a long-term extension of its current multi-transponder deal that sends out HDNet to U.S. cable and DBS operators. The deal now runs through 2021.

Mike Antonovich, executive vice president of global sales and marketing for PanAmSat, says HDNet was one of the anchor tenants on the company’s Galaxy 13 HD satellite “neighborhood” and that the new deal shows the success and stability of that 'hood. Galaxy 13 is located at 127 degrees west longitude in the U.S. cable arc.