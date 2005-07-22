HDNet: Ready for Launch
When the launch of space shuttle Discovery was scrubbed last week, the cancellation also pulled the plug on HDNet’s live coverage of the event. HDNet this week says it intends to broadcasting the launch live next Tuesday and will have the same in-depth coverage it offered for the scrubbed launch. HDNet’s coverage involves multiple cameras shooting from numerous angles, including inside the shuttle.
