HDNet pens deal with Warner Bros.
HDNet is going to the movies after the satellite-based high-definition
network reached an agreement with Warner Bros. Domestic Cable Distribution for
feature films.
The deal calls for Warner Bros. to provide approximately 30 films per month
that have been converted to HD.
