HDNet Broadcasting Iowa Brown & Black Presidential Forum

HDNet, the HD network founded by Mark Cuban, will offer a live broadcast of the Iowa Brown & Black Presidential Forum.

The event, being held Saturday, will feature all eight of the Democratic candidates for president answering questions of concern to African Americans and Latinos.

Former CBS Evening News anchor and current HDNet global correspondent Dan Rather will host the pre- and post-forum programming, while National Public Radio’s Michele Norris and PBS’ Ray Suarez will moderate.

“HDNet is proud to be the exclusive national broadcast partner for the Iowa Brown & Black Democratic Presidential Forum,” network president Cuban said in a statement. “At HDNet, we are always looking to break new ground and expand our programming, and we hope that our live coverage of this debate will draw greater attention to important issues of concern to minority-group members.”