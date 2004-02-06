HDNet Adds to Danger and Drama

HDNet has added three drama series to its Thursday prime-time lineup, all broadcast in high-definition.

On Feb. 12, the network will add Philly, a drama about a single mom fresh out of law school who is making her way as a defense attorney in the courtrooms of Philadelphia.

HDNET will also run former CBS drama Robbery Homicide Division, about an elite division of the Los Angeles Police Department.

The network has also picked up another off-net show, Showtime’s science-fiction thriller Odyssey 5. The show features a group of astronauts who witness a catastrophic event on Earth. With the help of a mysterious alien, they are transported into the past to figure out how to stop the event.