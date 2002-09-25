HD a winner for ABC, ESPN

Sports fans who own high-definition TV sets will have more to cheer for next

year when ABC and ESPN step up with a plethora of new HDTV programming.

Beginning next April, ESPN will provide an HD simulcast of its main network

feed to cable affiliates, with 100 live telecasts

(including professional baseball, basketball, football and hockey games) to be

produced and distributed in HD.

ABC will also up its HD sports offerings, with the network confirming that

the 2003 Super Bowl will be produced and broadcast in HD.

Also on the slate are the National Basketball Association finals and the National Hockey League's Stanley Cup Finals.