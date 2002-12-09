HD on the move

Two mobile production companies have inked multimillion-dollar deals with

Thomson Grass Valley for high-definition-capable gear for production vehicles.

NEP Supershooters LP will pay around $8 million for 40 "LDK 6000 mk II Worldcam"

cameras, HD production switchers and "HD Profile XP Media" servers.

Meanwhile, NMT cut a $6 million deal for 22 "LDK 600 mk II Worldcam" cameras,

HD production switchers and a "Trinix" routing system.

Because of the technology's flexibility, NMT president Jerry Gepner said, the

company will be able to produce HD in any of the formats now in use by

broadcasters.