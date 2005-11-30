HD Flies High for Fox O&O

Even traffic jams look good these days on WNYW NewYork. The Fox Television owned-and-operated station is flying a new high-definition helicopter that beams back super-sharp images from the skies.

WNYW is the first New York TV station to fly an HD chopper and only one of three stations in the country with the high-tech aircraft. In Denver, KUSA flies an HD helicopter, as does ABC-owned KABC in Los Angeles. All three choppers are leased from aviation company Helinet Aviation Services.