HCD Poll: Popularity of 'American Idol' Contestants

A study of over 1,500 American Idol viewers found that popular contestant Anoop Desai, who was voted off by a small margin Wednesday night, had been among respondents top three favorites.

The study, by HCD Research, was conducted Feb. 17 in advance of Wednesday's vote-off show. The top vote getter was Danny Gokey with 50% of the respondents naming him among their three favorites to advance to the next round. Alexis Grace was next with 40%.

Unlike Desai, those two did make it through Wednesday night. Desai received 35% of votes and Michael Sarver received 24%.

HCD also asked its panel to judge the judges. Randy Jackson topped the list in a combination of likeability, believability, sincerity and fairnes, followed by Simon and new judge Kara DioGuardi. Paula Abdul came in last.