HBO's Sopranos Hits High Note at Screen Actors Guild Awards

It was the HBO and NBC show at the Screen Actors Guild Awards Sunday night.

The Sopranos took home the most with five awards for best male actor (James Gandolfini); best female actor (Edie Falco); best cast in an ensemble drama; best actor in a movie or miniseries (Kevin Kline for "As You Like It"); and best female actor for Queen Latifah for "Life Support."

NBC's 30 Rock won for best male actor in comedy series (Alec Baldwin) and best female actor (Liz Lemon).

NBC's The Office also won for best ensemble comedy cast.

HBO had been nominated for 11 awards, including three for The Sopranos, which won all three. ABC tied HBO for most nominations with 11, including for Ugly Betty and Boston Legal. TNT, which simulcast the show with TBS, had also been nominated for four awards.