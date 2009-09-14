HBO's Sets Sampling For ‘Bored To Death'

HBO is making the pilot episode of its new comedy series Bored To Death available on a number of platforms in advance of its Sept. 20 premiere.

The sampling effort will make Bored available via HBO On-Demand, Apple iTunes, Comcast's Fancast.com and Amazon.com's video on demand service.

"We are very pleased with the excitement Bored to Death has generated and to capitalize on that buzz, we are looking forward to giving audiences a chance to preview the series prior to its network debut" said Zach Enterlin, VP of advertising and promotion at HBO. "We feel that teaming up with our key online partners and affiliates through HBO On-Demand is a great way for us to allow viewers to discover this hilarious new show."

Bored To Death stars Jason Schwartzman as a fictional version of the show's creator Jonathan Ames, as well as his friends, played by Zach Galifianakis and Ted Danson. Danson is familiar to HBO audiences through his regular appearances on Curb Your Enthusiasm, while Galifanakis has stepped into the spotlight following his role in summer 2009's big feature comedy hit The Hangover.

Sampling of new shows is not unusual from the premium channels, which rely on subscriber fees to operate. Earlier this summer Showtime had a similar campaign to promote its new series, Nurse Jackie.