HBO's Real Sports adds Andrea Kremer
By Ben Grossman
HBO Sports’ award-winning Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel is adding NBC Sports veteran reporter Andrea Kremer as a correspondent.
Kremer will continue her role with NBC Sports, for which she serves as a reporter for its NFL and Olympic coverage, as well as making periodic appearances on NBC’s Today show.
HBO’s Real Sports has racked up 17 Sports Emmy Awards for its long-form journalism since its April 1995 debut.
HBO Sports execs Ross Greenburg and Rick Bernstein are executive producers and Kirby Bradley is senior producer of the show.
