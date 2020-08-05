HBO’s Pandemic-Inspired ‘Coastal Elites’ Starts Sept. 12

Coastal Elites, which HBO calls a “socially distanced comedy,” starts on the network Sept. 12. Jay Roach directs this satire, which tells contemporary stories of characters breaking down and breaking through as they grapple with politics, culture and the pandemic all around them.

(Image credit: HBO)

Bette Midler, Kaitlyn Dever, Dan Levy, Sarah Paulson and Issa Rae are in the cast. Midler plays a teacher in New York. Dever plays a nurse from Wyoming who flies to New York to volunteer. Levy portrays an actor in Hollywood, videoconferencing with his therapist. Paulson plays a YouTube personality filming a meditations series. Rae’s character is a philanthropist whose network leads her to the highest levels of government.

HBO shared about the show at the WarnerMedia virtual TCA presentation.

HBO said the show “explores our current world of deeply divided politics and the universal pursuit of human connection.”

Coastal Elites was originally conceived for the Public Theater in New York. Filming for the television project took place earlier this summer under quarantine guidelines.

Paul Rudnick wrote Coastal Elites. He executive produces alongside Roach, Jeffrey Seller, Flody Suarez, Scott Chaloff and Michelle Graham.