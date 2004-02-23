HBO’s Lampley Shopping Boxing Show

Home Box Office boxing host Jim Lampley has developed a new reality series that he’s going to start shopping to broadcast and cable networks.

Two-time heavyweight champion George Foreman will host and guide a group of heavyweight contenders as they live and train together in search of a championship belt.

The show, from Lampley’s Crystal Spring Productions, which is partnering with New Wave Entertainment on the project, will be written by Norbert Pickett and Rich Williams and produced by Cynthia Clark and Foreman’s daughter Georgetta Foreman.

Lampley’s partners Stephen Ricci and Bree Walker will oversee production. William Morris’ Mark Itkin represents the project.

Mark Burnett of Survivor fame also is producing a reality series on boxing.