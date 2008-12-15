HBO's 'Conchords' to Preview on FunnyOrDie.com

HBO's Flight of the Conchords will be getting an early marketing push from the comedy Website Funny or Die.com. The first episode of season two will be available on the Website from Dec. 17-21, in advance of the series' Jan. 18 premiere. Beginning Dec. 21 it will be viewable on HBO's YouTube channel, HBO.com and iTunes.

This will be the first time a full-length program is available on Funny or Die, which will use a new widescreen player created specifically for the program. It will also be embeddable to outside sites. In June, HBO took a stake in the site, founded by Will Ferrell and Adam McKay.