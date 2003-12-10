HBO’s Angels Nabs Praiseworthy Ratings

HBO debuted the first part of its "movie event" Angels in America Sunday night to solid ratings. The three-hour program scored an 8.6 rating with a 12 share in HBO's universe, which Nielsen counts as about 34 million subscribers. Part two is slated to debut Dec. 14.

Recognizing that not all viewers can sit through three commercial-free hours, HBO is offering Angels in a few different play patterns, like six one-hour episodes and three two-hour installments. As a result, the network is expecting healthy cumulative ratings.