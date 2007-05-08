HBO's Albrecht to Take Leave of Absence

After being arrested in Las Vegas on Sunday morning on misdemeanor charges for allegedly assaulting a woman believed to be his girlfriend, HBO Chairman/CEO Chris Albrecht is taking a leave of absence from the company to work with Alcoholics Anonymous.

His leave of absence is effective immediately.

In an internal memo to the colleagues, Albrecht said he was "deeply sorry for what occurred in Las Vegas this weekend for any embarrassment it caused my family, the company I love, and myself."

He continued to say he was not at liberty to discuss the incident, which he called "a wake up call," because his lawyer and the district attorney are working on the case.

He said he has been a sober member of Alcoholics Anonymous for 13 years, that leading HBO is a privilege, and he thanked colleagues for their support.

"Two years ago, I decided I could handle drinking again," he said. "Clearly, I was wrong."

The alleged incident leading to his arrest took place at about 3 AM Sunday outside the MGM Grand casino after the De La Hoya/Mayweather boxing match, which ran on HBO Pay Per View. A police officer cited by Bloomberg said the woman who filed a report with police said she was Albrecht's girlfriend.

"We take this matters very seriously and will monitor this situation closely," said Time Warner Chairman and CEO Richard D. Parsons in a statement.