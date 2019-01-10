HBO's '2 Dope Queens' Specials to Return in February

HBO will air an additional four comedy specials from Jessica Williams and Phoebe Robinson in February, the network said Wednesday.

The 2 Dope Queens specials, which launched on HBO last year and are based off of the podcast of the same name, will feature such guest stars as Lupita Nyong'o (Black Panther), Daniel Radcliffe (the Harry Potter films), Janet Mock (Surpassing Certainty), Lizzo (Coconut Oil and Keegan-Michael Key (Key & Peele), according to HBO.

Three first special will debut Feb. 8, with three other 2 Dope Queens shows to air on subsequent Fridays, said HBO.

