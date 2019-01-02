‘Last Week Tonight With John Oliver’ Back on HBO Feb. 17

The sixth season of Last Week Tonight With John Oliver begins on HBO Feb. 17. Offering a satirical look at the week in news and politics, and going deep on issues affecting society, Last Week Tonight grabbed four Primetime Emmys in 2018, including Outstanding Variety Talk Series for the third year in a row.

Oliver was previously a correspondent on The Daily Show With Jon Stewart, joining the program in 2006. He was guest host in 2013.

Besides being Last Week Tonight host, Oliver is an executive producer, along with Paul Pennolino, Tim Carvell, Jon Thoday, James Taylor and Liz Stanton.