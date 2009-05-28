HBO2 Focuses Lens On Iran

HBO2 will televise three documentaries in June focusing on Iran, the network says. The first documentary is Letters To The President, which will air on HBO June 10. Airing two days before the Iranian presidential election, the doc will examine in detail the nation's controversial current president, Mahmoud Ahmadinejad.

The second documentary is The Queen And I, which will debut June 17. The Queen And I follows filmmaker Nahid Persson Sarvestani as she seeks out and meets Queen Farah, the former queen of Iran, who fled the country with her husband Shah Reza Pahlavi following the Islamic revolution in 1979.

The final film is Be Like Others, which will premiere on HBO2 June 24. Be Like Others will profile transsexuals and others contemplating sex changes while living under strict Islamic rule.