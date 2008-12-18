HBO Tops SAG Noms

Cable continued its winning ways Thursday, snagging the most Screen Actors Guild TV nominations with 9, including three apiece for HBO miniseries John Adams and hit AMC drama Mad Men.

ABC and NBC tied for second with 8 nods apiece. ABC’s just-ended Boston Legal snagged three, while 30 Rock led NBC’s noms.

They were followed by Showtime with 6, Fox and TNT with 4, AMC with 3 and CBS, Lifetime and USA with one apiece. CBS’s one nomination was a stunt ensemble nomination for The Unit.

Cable snagged a total of 24 nominations to broadcast TV's 21. In addition to John Adams and Mad Men, three other TV shows tied for most nominations: Boston Legal, 30 Rock and TNT's The Closer.

A bunch of TV actors tied for most nominations at two apiece: Alec Baldwin, Steve Carell, Tina Fey, Michael C. Hall, Jon Hamm, Hugh Laurie, Mary-Louise Parker, Elisabeth Moss, Jeremy Piven, Kyra Sedgwick, William Shatner, and James Spader. All those doubles were for drama/comedy plus another nomination for ensemble drama/comedy.

The awards will be given out at the Shrine Auditorium Jan. 25 in a show that will be broadcast on TNT and TBS. Click here for the complete list of nominations.