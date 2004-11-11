HBO Tops Pay Nets

Home Box Office took top honors among pay networks in October in both total-day and prime-time ratings, and it tied for tops among all networks in prime time.

In total-day ratings, HBO's 1.2 was not only tops among pay nets, but good for third place among all cable nets, pay or basic, behind Nickelodeon with a 1.8 and the separately-rated Nick at Nite with a 1.4.

Rounding out the top five in total day were Disney Channel and Cartoon Network, tied at a 1.1.

The next-highest-rated pay network behind HBO in total day was Cinemax, tied for 11th overall with a .8, and Starz!, number 13 among all cable nets, with a .7.

In prime time, HBO tied for first with ESPN and Nickelodeon, all with a 2.1, with Fox News Channel number four among all nets at a 2.0 and Disney Channel rounding out the top five with a 1.9.