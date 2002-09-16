HBO tops 'other' Emmys
This year's technical and creative arts Emmy Awards were handed out over
the weekend in Hollywood. In all, Emmys in 61 categories were handed out for
everything from hairstyling and title design to best prosthetic device.
As it did in the prime time Emmys last year, Home Box Office took the crown, winning 16
statues and just edging out NBC, which won 15.
HBO's Six Feet Under was the most honored entertainment show with five
statues.
The Salt Lake City Olympic Games ceremonies was the overall winner with six Emmys.
MTV: Music Television's The Osbournes was named best reality show.
The technical statues went to: TM Systems software for digital language,
translation and subtitling; Apple Computer Inc.'s "Final Cut Pro" editing system; and Boujou's
automated shot-tracking system.
A lifetime achievement award went to Arriflex for 50 years of contributions
to camera technology.
Charles "Capp" Cappelman, executive vice president, West Coast operations and
engineering for CBS, received a lifetime achievement award, as well, for
technical innovation.
All the winners can be viewed at
