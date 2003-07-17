HBO tops Emmy nods with record 109

Remember the days when cable had to go to its own CableACE Awards to be recognized? That era is over with a golden exclamation point.

Cable -- specifically pay cable and specifically Home Box Office -- got the most Emmy Award nods

again this year with 109, easily topping its record total of 93 last year.

NBC was the most-nominated broadcast network and second place overall with

77 compared with 89 last year.

CBS followed with 59 nominations, nine more than last year.

Fox was third with 37 nominations, four more than last year.

ABC was fourth with 33, two fewer than last year. UPN received seven nods, two

fewer than last year, while The WB Television Network received two, on par with 2002.

Turner Network Television topped all basic-cable networks with 14 nominations, including one-dozen for original movie Door to Door with William H. Macy.

A&E Network was third with 12, followed by Sci Fi Channel with 10, including best miniseries

for its blockbuster, Taken.

Among other basic-cable networks, Discovery Channel picked up eight nominations; Nickelodeon

six; and USA Network and Comedy Central tallied five each.

Lifetime Television earned three nominations, including best movie for Homeless to

Harvard and best actress in a movie for Homeless star Thora Birch.

Nominated for outstanding drama were HBO’s Six Feet Under and The

Sopranos, Fox’s 24, NBC’s The West Wing and CBS’sCSI:

Crime Scene Investigation.

West Wing is in a position to be upset after winning the category for

the past three years. Last season, the show took a hit both in the ratings and

creatively, with creator/executive producer Aaron Sorkin departing at the end of

the season.

Six Feet received the most nominations of any show with 16,

followed closely by West Wing (15) and The Sopranos (13).

NBC’s Law & Order was nearly shut out with only one

nomination.

The nominations list for outstanding comedy also was a familiar one: NBC’s

Friends and Will & Grace, HBO’s Sex and the City and

Curb Your Enthusiasm and CBS’ Everybody Loves Raymond.

Raymond and Sex tied for the most comedy nominations with 13 each,

followed by Will & Grace with 12 and Friends with 11.

The Academy of Television Arts & Sciences added new categories for

reality programs this year.

The first nominations for outstanding reality series went to CBS’ The Amazing

Race, Fox’s American Idol: Search for a Superstar and CBS’ Survivor.

The Emmys will air on Fox Sunday, Sept. 21.