HBO Tops DGA TV Winners

The Art Director's Guild Saturday recognized four TV shows and one commercial in its annual TV and film Excellence in 2005 Production and Design Awards at a black-tie event at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills.

Winning for best single-camera TV series was HBO's Rome and production designer Joseph Bennett.

Best multiple-camera series went to Mad TV/John Sabato. Best TV movie or miniseries was HBO's Empire Falls/Stuart Wurtzel. Best variety of music special went to the 77th Annual Academy Awards/Roy Chrisopher. Winner for commercial, promo or PSA was the Bud Light "Headless Horseman" spot/Jeremy Lee.