HBO Tops Creative Arts Emmys

HBO topped the Creative Arts Emmy Awards Saturday night with 15 winners -- topped by a handful for Bury My Heart at Wounded Knee -- followed by NBC with 12, CBS with nine and Cartoon Network with eight. Fox took home seven, PBS six and ABC tied with Showtime and Discovery Channel at four apiece.

The Creative Arts Emmys are awarded for various categories including costumes, music, stunts, casting and animation, as well as guest actor and actress.

Veterans Elaine Stritch and Leslie Caron won for best guest actress in a comedy, for 30 Rock, and drama, for Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, respectively. Outstanding guest actor in a drama series went to David Goodman for Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip. Best guest actor went to Stanley Tucci for Monk.

South Park won best animated show and American Idol's charity program, Idol Gives Back, and HBO's Addiction Project shared the Governor's Award.

The Primetime Emmys will be given out Sunday (Sept. 16).