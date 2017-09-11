HBO Tops 2017 Creative Arts Emmys

HBO came out on top Sunday during the second night of the 2017 Creative Arts Emmys.



The premium cabler, which was mines its awards powerhouse Game of Thrones this year, nabbed a total of 19 Creative Arts Emmys, beating out No. 2 Netflix, which had 16.



The HBO wins were split up among drama Westworld (5), limited series The Night Of (4) and Big Little Lies (3), comedy Veep (3), Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (2), Sesame Street (1) and the 2017 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony (1).



NBC’s Saturday Night Live, which tied Netflix’s Stranger Things and HBO’s Westworld for most accolades at five, swept the Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series categories with Dave Chapelle winning for actor and Melissa McCarthy nabbing the actress award.



On the drama side, Gerald McRaney won Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series for his role as Dr. Nathan Katowski in NBC’s This Is Us. Alexis Bledel came out on top for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series for playing Ofglen in Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale.



Other notable winners on the night include Kim Estes for Outstanding Actor in a Short Form Comedy or Drama series for his role as Amanda in Vimeo’s Dicks and Jane Lynch for Outstanding Actress in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series for her role as Olivia Vanderstein in Amazon’s Dropping the Soap.



An edited version of both nights of the Creative Arts Emmys will air on FXX Saturday, Sept. 16. The 69th annual Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted by Stephen Colbert, will air on CBS Sunday, Sept. 17.



For a complete list of Saturday’s winners, click here.