ABC Leads First Night of 2017 Creative Arts Emmys

Los Angeles — ABC took home the most Creative Arts Emmys Saturday, the first of two nights for the Creative Arts Emmys.



The network won seven statuettes with Dancing With the Stars and The Oscars each taking two. ABC’s Shark Tank, Beyond Magic and Taking the Stage: African American Music and Stories That Changed America bringing the total to seven.



NBC and Netflix rounded out the top three net’s, earning six and five awards, respectively.



Related: Road to Emmys Paved with Good Intentions — and Top Marketing Strategy



NBC’s Saturday Night Live and Hairspray Live! each had three statuettes. Netflix’s top winner was documentary 13th, which won four. That was good enough to tie the doc with Adult Swim's Samurai Jack for the program with most awards.



Other notable winners on the night include A&E’s Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath for Outstanding Informational Series or Special; Meryl Streep for Outstanding Narrator for Netflix’s Five Came Back; Common, whose win for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics for 13th’s Letter to the Free puts him a Tony away from the coveted EGOT; Seth MacFarlane for Outstanding Character Voiceover Performance for Fox’s Family Guy; A&E’s Born This Way, which took home two awards; VH1's RuPaul’s Drag Race, which won three awards including a second consecutive statuette for RuPaul Charles as Outstanding Reality Host; and CNN’s United Shades of America With W. Kamau Bell nabbed Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program.



An edited version of both nights of the Creative Arts Emmys will air on FXX Saturday, Sept. 16. The 69th annual Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted by Stephen Colbert, will air on CBS Sunday, Sept. 17.



For a complete list of Saturday’s winners, click here.