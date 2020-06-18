HBO to Offer All of ‘Watchmen’ For Free

HBO will offer all of series Watchmen for free June 19-21 on HBO.com and on demand. The network calls it “an extension of the network’s content offering highlighting Black experiences, voices and storytellers.” HBO will also run a marathon of the series on HBO and HBO Latino starting 1 p.m. ET/PT June 19.

Set in an alternate history where masked vigilantes are treated as outlaws, Watchmen was inspired by a graphic novel authored and illustrated by Dave Gibbons and published by DC. There are nine episodes.

Regina King plays Angela Abar, who is a lead detective in the Tulsa Police Force and a wife and mother of three. Jeremy Irons, Don Johnson, Jean Smart and Tim Blake Nelson are also in the cast.

Damon Lindelof wrote the series and is an executive producer.

The show premiered Oct. 20.

White Rabbit produces the show in association with Warner Bros. Television. Lindelof executive produces along with Nicole Kassell, Tom Spezialy, Stephen Williams and Joseph Iberti.

HBO is also offering Being Serena, Whoopi Goldberg presents Moms Mabley, The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks, United Skates and other films and series episodes for free on HBO.com June 19-July 2.