‘Watchmen’ Rolls on HBO Oct. 20

Damon Lindelof drama Watchmen debuts on HBO Oct. 20. Nicole Kassell directed the pilot from a script written by Lindelof.

The series, based on a graphic novel, is set in an alternate history where masked vigilantes are treated as outlaws.

Watchmen is produced by White Rabbit in association with Warner Bros. Television.

Regina King plays Angela, a detective and mother of three. Jeremy Irons, Don Johnson, Jean Smart and Louis Gossett Jr. are also in the cast.

Lindelof’s TV credits include Lost and The Leftovers.

Lindelof and Kassell executive produce alongside Tom Spezialy, Stephen Williams and Joseph Iberti.

DC published the novel the show is based on. Alan Moore authored Watchmen and Dave Gibbons illustrated it.