HBO to test VOD service

HBO is planning to test a video on demand service next month that will allow its customers to order episodes of The Sopranos and other HBO shows, AP reports.

About 150 hours of programming, including original HBO fare, will be available to current HBO subscribers on a special cable channel set up to take their orders, similar to a pay-per-view service. The system will be tested next month in Columbia, S.C.

Subsequent field tests are planned. The service will be available for a monthly fee added on to the HBO subscription price.