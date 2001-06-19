HBO to test VOD service
HBO is planning to test a video on demand service next month that will allow its customers to order episodes of The Sopranos and other HBO shows, AP reports.
About 150 hours of programming, including original HBO fare, will be available to current HBO subscribers on a special cable channel set up to take their orders, similar to a pay-per-view service. The system will be tested next month in Columbia, S.C.
Subsequent field tests are planned. The service will be available for a monthly fee added on to the HBO subscription price.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.