HBO teams up with Salon
Home Box Office's film unit is teaming up with Salon Media Group to develop print and film projects.
HBO Films will underwrite select stories for entertainment and news Web site
Salon.com with the option of adapting stories
for movies.
The deal gives HBO first-look at any ideas pitched by Salon's staff and
stable of free-lancers.
"Salon will provide HBO with a new brain trust for creative programming," HBO
Films senior vice president Keri Putnam said in a prepared statement.
