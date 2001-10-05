HBO switches Sunday sitcoms

HBO is flipping around its Sunday night schedule, moving Curb Your Enthusiasm up to 10 p.m. and pushing freshman comedy The Mind of the Married Man back to 10:30, beginning Oct. 14.

An HBO spokesman said the move was made because research showed Curb Your Enthusiasm's audience was a better lead-out from WWII drama Band of Brothers, which

airs at 9 p.m.

HBO made a similar switch earlier this year with Arliss and Six Feet Under.

The shows are not drawing as well as other HBO originals

this year.

On Sunday, Sept. 30, The Mind of the Married Man averaged a 5.6 rating among HBO subscribers, while Curb Your Enthusiasm pulled in a 4.2.

In contrast, earlier this year, Six Feet Under averaged an 11.1 rating during its first season, and Sex and The City notched an average 12 rating in its fourth season, according to Nielsen Media Research.

- Allison Romano