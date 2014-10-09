HBO Sports Sets Special With Kevin Durant

This fall, Showtime will air a documentary about Los Angeles Lakers superstar Kobe Bryant. On Thursday HBO Sports announced it has set its own documentary about one of the NBA’s biggest stars in Kevin Durant.

The premium cabler will air The Offseason: Kevin Durant on Nov. 4, a week after Durant and his Oklahoma City Thunder tip off their 2014-15 campaign.

The special will give a first-person account from the Thunder star, following him from his teams’ elimination in last year’s Western Conference Finals on May 31 until the beginning of training camp in late September. HBO says cameras and microphones were embedded with the 26-year-old All-Star throughout the summer.

Durant, TV producer Jamie Patricof and Rich Kleiman, Durant’s Roc Nation agent, created the concept for the film.

“This is an exciting partnership, and we are delighted to work with an exceptional individual like Kevin Durant,” says Ken Hershman, president, HBO Sports. “He has a magnetic personality that enables fans to connect with him far beyond the hardwood and we look forward to a very revealing program.”