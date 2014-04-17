Showtime Sets Kobe Bryant Doc for Fall

Showtime will go behind-the-scenes with Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant in a new documentary Kobe Bryant’s Muse.

The feature-length film will give an in-depth look into Bryant, one of the most accomplished NBA players in history, as he attempts to cement his legacy as the 18-year veteran gets close to retirement. The film will be directed by Gotham Chopra (Decoding Deepak, ESPN’s upcoming 30 For 30 film, The Little Master).

The doc will premiere in the fall, right around the time Bryant looks to return to the court following a very-abbreviated 2013-14 season.

“Kobe Bryant’s Muse will offer viewers a deep character portrait of a professional athlete who has transcended his sport to become a culture-moving personality,” said Stephen Espinoza, executive VP and general manager, Showtime Sports. “We are thrilled that Kobe has given us this unprecedented access, which will allow our viewers to witness such a challenging period of time in the life of one of the NBA’s greatest players.”

Kobe Bryant’s Muse is executive produced by Kobe Bryant and Gotham Chopra in association with Mamba Media.