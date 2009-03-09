HBO Sports Premiering New Installment of Boxing Doc
HBO Sports is premiering a new four-episode run of its critically-acclaimed all-access series 24/7 on April 11. The new installment, Pacquiao/Hatton 24/7 is a boxing drama featuring Manny Pacquiao and Ricky Hatton as they prepare for a junior welterweight bout in Las Vegas on May 2.
"This latest edition of 24/7 features two of the most talented and personable fighters in boxing today," said Ross Greenburg, president of HBO Sports in a statement. "We look forward to bringing compelling storylines and personalities to our subscribers in what promises to be engaging television," he said.
Pacquiao is a 30-year-old from the Philippines who is considered by many boxing enthusiasts to be the best pound-for-pound boxer in the sport. He recently defeated his boxing idol, Oscar de la Hoya. Hatton, also 30, is known as a tenacious fighter whose only loss came against famed fighter Floyd Mayweather Jr.
Among the personal and professional storylines in 24/7 will be the boxer's relationships with their trainers, particularly between Hatton and his trainer, Floyd Mayweather Sr.
24/7 debuted in 2007 with De La Hoya/Mayweather 24/7 and has since produced three more series: Mayweather/Hatton 24/7; Calzaghe/Jones 24/7; and De La Hoya/Pacquiao 24/7. The series has won praise from a number of media outlets including Newsweek and ESPN The Magazine. In 2008 De La Hoya/Mayweather 24/7 was honored for Outstanding Edited Sports Special at the Sports Emmy Awards. Mayweather/Hatton 24/7 was also recognized for its outstanding camera work and writing.
The show debuts at 9:30 p.m. on April 11. Subsequent episodes air April 18 (10 p.m.) and April 25 (9:35 p.m.). The final episode airs the night before the fight on May 1 at 9:30 p.m.
The series is executive produced by Ross Greenburg and Rick Bernstein. Coordinating producer is Dave Harmon and producers are Scott Boggins and Bentley Weiner. Aaron Cohen is the writer.
