HBO Sports Orders Web Series

HBO Sports is going forward with an original digital series, Got No Game with Paul Mecurio. The series is split into seven segments, with three focusing on boxing, three on football and one on "race in sports."

Along the way, Mecurio will interview HBO boxing host Jim Lampley, ring announcer Michael Buffer and others from the world of sports. It will feature scripted comedy, including a look at what actually happens when refs check out the replay booth.

Got No Game will launch July 31 on HBO.com, YouTube and iTunes.