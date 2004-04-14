HBO Slates Wahlberg Comedy
Home Box Office is going Hollywood for its latest original comedy. Entourage, executive-produced by Mark Wahlberg, centers on a young Hollywood hunk and his buddies from Queens. The show will debut in July.
The series stars Adrian Grenier (The Adventures of Sebastian Cole). Wahlberg, a veteran Hollywood hunk himself via such films as Boogie Nights and Perfect Storm, will have a cameo in episode one and other Hollywood types, including Jimmy Kimmel, Jessica Alba and Luke Wilson, will appear in the show.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.