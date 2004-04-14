HBO Slates Wahlberg Comedy

Home Box Office is going Hollywood for its latest original comedy. Entourage, executive-produced by Mark Wahlberg, centers on a young Hollywood hunk and his buddies from Queens. The show will debut in July.

The series stars Adrian Grenier (The Adventures of Sebastian Cole). Wahlberg, a veteran Hollywood hunk himself via such films as Boogie Nights and Perfect Storm, will have a cameo in episode one and other Hollywood types, including Jimmy Kimmel, Jessica Alba and Luke Wilson, will appear in the show.