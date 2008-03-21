HBO Slates Return Dates for Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel, Costas Now

HBO set return dates for Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel and Costas Now.

Real Sports will return April 15 and will feature correspondent James Brown sitting down with Angels outfielder Torii Hunter to talk about his new $90 million contract and the decline of African Americans in baseball. The show will also examine the death of minor-league coach Mike Coolbaugh and a former high-school-basketball star who got a second chance to play after serving eight years in prison. Real Sports swept the “best sports journalism” award category at this year’s Sports Emmy Awards, garnering all four nominations.

Costas Now will return with a special live episode April 29.

“On April 29, we’re going to take stock of the sports-media landscape,” said Ross Greenburg, HBO Sports president and executive producer of Costas Now. “For example, the rise of Internet bloggers and sports talk radio are topics you cannot ignore. What is their impact on sports and how news gets reported? We look forward to a comprehensive and opinionated evening of discussion.”

The special live edition will be expanded to 90 minutes and will utilize a town-hall forum setting, featuring sports personalities, executives and journalists discussing the issues with Costas.