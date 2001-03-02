HBO signs Spears for fall special
HBO has signed teen singing idol Britney Spears for a fall concert special, Reuters reports.
Britney will bounce onto the premium cable channel for the live concert performance sometime in November. HBO has Bruce Springsteen slated for a spring concert special to be extracted from his recent world tour. A third HBO concert special is likely this year, according to an HBO spokeswoman.
