HBO Shows Big Love Some Love

HBO picked up Big Love for a second season. The polygamy dramedy premiered March 12 to an audience of some 4.6 million, holding onto about half of its Sopranos lead-in.



That’s about on par with what Deadwood earned for its series premiere coming out of The Sopranos’ season-five premiere in 2004 – it earned 5.8 million total viewers. Subsequent Big Love episodes have fallen off slightly in viewing.