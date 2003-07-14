HBO sets different formations for Angels

Home Box Office will give viewers a few different looks at miniseries Angels in America.

The $60 million project, which stars Meryl Streep and Al Pacino, will likely premiere as two three-hour episodes on a Sunday in December.

HBO will then reair it as six hour episodes and one marathon six-hour play.

HBO has to schedule it carefully because Angels, based on the award-winning play, is two distinct three-hour stories.

In addition, HBO said, new for 2004 are Deadwood, a 19th-century Western, and Marriage, about couples’ life in the bedroom, bathroom and closet, co-produced by Steven Bochco.