HBO Set for Comeback
By Anne Becker
Home Box Office is set to begin production on previously announced original series The Comeback, the network said.
The show, a spoof on both reality TV and sitcoms, stars Lisa Kudrow as a washed-up sitcom actress trying to resuscitate her career. It will launch on the network this summer with episodes airing back to back with the second season of Entourage.
The 14-episode Comeback is also executive produced by Sex and the City's Michael Patrick King.
Original movies on the network in early 2005 include:
- Dirty War, about a "dirty bomb" attack on central London, will air Monday, Jan. 24, at 9 p.m.
- Empire Falls, a two-part miniseries based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel by Richard Russo about a declining New England town, debuts in May, starring Ed Harris, Philip Seymour Hoffman, Helen Hunt, Robin Wright Penn, Aidan Quinn and Joanne Woodward.
- Lackawanna Blues, a coming-of-age story from writer-actor Ruben Santiago-Hudson, produced by Hudson, Halle Berry, Vincent Cirrincione and Shelby Stone, debuts Feb. 12 at 8 p.m.
- Sometimes in April, which chronicles a Hutu family's strife during the first 100 days of the 1994 Rwandan genocide, will, appropriately, air sometime in April. It stars Debra Winger and The Wire's Idris Elba.
- Also debuting in April is Warm Springs, a drama about Franklin Delano Roosevelt's struggle with polio. It stars Kenneth Branagh as FDR and Cynthia Nixon as Eleanor Roosevelt.
