HBO Set for Comeback

Home Box Office is set to begin production on previously announced original series The Comeback, the network said.

The show, a spoof on both reality TV and sitcoms, stars Lisa Kudrow as a washed-up sitcom actress trying to resuscitate her career. It will launch on the network this summer with episodes airing back to back with the second season of Entourage.

The 14-episode Comeback is also executive produced by Sex and the City's Michael Patrick King.

Original movies on the network in early 2005 include: