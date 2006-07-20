HBO Scores PPV Boxing Triumph

Last Saturday’s boxing victory for "Sugar" Shane Mosley was sweet for HBO Pay-Per-View, which said that Mosley’s win over Fernando Vargas generated 350,000 buys and $17.5 million in revenue.

According to HBO, cable homes accounted for 180,000 of the buys, 170,000 from satellite homes.

"We are on track for a record-setting year in boxing pay-per-view with our first six events totaling 2.4 million buys and $131 million in revenue," says HBO Sports Senior VP Mark Taffet.

HBO will replay the bout Saturday night at 10 ET as part of a doubleheader with the live fight between fan-favorite Arturo Gatti and Carlos Baldomir.