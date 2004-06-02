HBO Saves the Day

A murder suspect couldn't curb his enthusiasm after the videotape from the taping of a Home Box Office comedy helped to free him, CBSNews.com (with an assist from AP) was reporting Wednesday.

Juan Catalan, in jail on murder charges, was freed in part because his attorney obtained tapes from HBO's Curb Your Enthusiasm in which Catalan is seen in Dodger Stadium eating a hot dog near the time of the murder.

After Catalan claimed to have been at the ballpark with his daughter, according to CBS/AP, his attorney first sought tapes of the game from Fox, which owned the Dodgers back in May 2003, when the murder was committed. Those proved of no help, but the attorney, identified as Todd Melnik, found out that Curb Your Enthusiasm was also taping that night.